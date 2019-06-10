Gaborone West Police are investigating a case in which a 43-year-old man lost his life after he was allegedly run over by a car along Kudumatse Road while trying to cross the road.

The incident is said to have happened yesterday around 1740hrs between Phase 4 traffic lights and the Roman Catholic Church traffic lights.

Eye witnesses told the police that the victim had thought the car was far but the driver changed lanes and hit him.

Speaking to The Voice G/West Police Station Officer, Assistant Superintendent Comfort Mpuchane, confirmed the incident.

He said they rushed to the scene immediately after it was reported and found the man lying in the middle of the road.

He said they took him to Julia Molefhe Clinic where he was certified dead.

“We managed to locate his family who came to identify him. The driver did not sustain any injuries, he was detained overnight and was released today while the investigations are continuing. We are concerned by drivers who overspeed on the roads within the city where there is a lot of movement of people. As a result they fail to avoid accidents. Pedestrians should also cross roads with caution. Another concern is of drivers who drive on the shoulder line especially during peak hours putting the lives of pedestrians in danger,” said Mpuchane.