Fuel Prices Drop

The Ministry of Minerals, Energy and Water Resources has announced a drop in retail pump prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin that will effect at midnight.

Unleaded petrol 93 and 95 will decrease by 17thebe and 16thebe per litre respectively while diesel 500 ppm and diesel 50 ppm will decrease by 14thebe and 16thebe per litre respectively.

Paraffin on the other hand will decrease by 13thebe per litre.

The decrease, according to the ministry, is due to a decline in international crude oil prices and refined product prices. “The government will continue to closely monitor the development of petroleum products prices in both regional and international markets. This will enable government to take more appropriate and informed decisions to ensure optimal price control to both the general public and the fuel supply industry,” reads a communiqué from the ministry.

The public has been advised to continue practicing fuel conservation measures, to save fuel and reduce the effects of high fuel costs and environmental impacts.