F/town business community donates to bot5o

Francistown, business people are ‘falling over each other’ donating towards the Bot50 mini celebrations currently going on in Francistown ahead of the national celebrations to be held on September 30.

This year’s Independence celebrations dubbed Bot50 or Botswana’s Golden Jubilee will be celebrated in grand style throughout the country.

“Every ward has found a donor willing to donate T-shirts and food for the mini celebrations aimed at creating a vibe amongst the residents of Francistown ahead of the main event,” said Francistown City Council (FCC) mayor, Sylvia Muzila.

Muzila said it is very encouraging to see the private sector coming on board to augment government’s efforts.

Francistown has 21 wards and a total of 30 businesspeople have pledged to sponsor the mini celebrations, said the mayor.

Pro-Spares (Pty) Ltd director, Yafus Shaikh, said he has been encouraged to donate as part of giving back to the community that supports his business.

Shaikh, donated T-Shirts to residents of Moselewapula ward at Gerald Estates.

“Sharing is caring. And having lunch with the people, some of whom are less privileged in life, goes a long way in fulfilling the spirit of unity and pride,” said Shaikh, adding that he shared a beast with the rest of the residents to enjoy, as 2016 has been declared a year of celebration.