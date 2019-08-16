From Diamonds to Lemons

With the high unemployment rate amongst youth, the English saying ‘when life gives you lemons make lemonade, was a literal job opportunity for Luke Tumelo Esterhuizen, as he positioned his “lamonade” stall at the main mall to earn him a few bucks!

It is truly an inspiring initiative that has brought a fresh, new buzz in the city, and especially on social media!

Identity your problems but give your energy to solutions

Having a chat with Luke, he talks about being a diamond grader by profession, single father-hood and his other passions.

Q. Give us a brief background of who you are and where you are from.

A. My name is Luke Tumelo Esterhuizen, born 30 years ago and bred in Phikwe. I’m a product of my environment; back home, all we know is to work hard and pray to God. I’m a God fearing son of the universe, who wears his heart on his sleeve; great and simple. I am here at this moment because of the decisions I decided to take, and the ones I decided not to.

Q. How did you come about selling lemonade at the Main Mall?

A. Well no one wants to hire me, so at some point, selling lemonade became a really good idea. I was invited by a friend of mine who came up with the idea to sell together at the Main Mall. I was broke and needed to take action, so I thought why not? Plus I have a little baby to feed, so anything goes at this point.

Q. You mention your daughter as your driving inspiration. How is it being a single father?



A. My future is being a father, not a millionaire or a successful businessman, or anything like that. I want to get those things so I could be the best father I could be to my daughter. She is definitely the engine that drives me. It’s never easy being a single parent for anyone, there are worse things in life, and to me,single parenthood isn’t one of them.

Baby Sky: motivation is what gets you started. Habit is what keeps you going

Q. Your ‘Lamonade’ is the talk of the town on social media. Was this a result of strategic advertisement?

A. Honestly to tell you the truth, I just think it was time for that to happen, because on that day, I took a selfie as usual, and uploaded about the events of my day, and the reactions blew up and started a ripple of this trend. There was nothing strategic about anything. Its just God!

A brand is no longer what we tell the customer it is, rather it’s what they tell each other it is

Q. You mentioned you are a certified diamond grader, are you still looking for a job?

A. Yes I am still looking for a job. I can’t risk dragging my daughter through the hustle life. She needs security and stability first, and then I can do what I want after.

Q. Talk about your other passions

A. Besides being a super dad! I’m a music lover, a composer, a writer, an all round creative. I own a recording studio called Tokyo Studios and I have recently released a single called ‘Money Problems’, which is yet to be play-listed on one of our local radio stations. I am also soon to release my most anticipated album J.A.P.A.N (just another pote album nigger).

Motivated: Behind every successful person there are a lot of unsuccessful years

Q. Where can we hear your music?

A. The best place would be at my studio! If that doesn’t work, one can always find me on Sound Cloud @LukeTokyo or request my music on WhatsApp. Getting my music out there is harder than I thought. You meet people that are trying to compete with you for attention; it’s an ego thing that makes it difficult to work together.

Passionate: no matter how many times you fail, never lose faith in your dreams

Q. Which local artist would you like to collaborate with?

A. The same people I have been doing music with. I have tried to collaborate with other artists but they wouldn’t comply, so I’m going to stay on my lane, and keep doing me, with those that recognize potential and growth.

Q. Between the “Lamonade” business, being a rapper and a diamond grader were does the future lie with Luke?

A. My future is being a father, it is all I’m certain about at this point, and whatever else comes will be because of the goodness of the good Lord.

When all is said and done, prayer and staying optimistic gives one a peace of mind to continue towards the end goal. Consistency is the key to success.

Next time at the main mall, be sure to grab yourself a refreshing ‘Lamonade’ to quench your thirst! Supporting local is always lekker!