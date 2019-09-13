Franco’s charma drama

Franco must come out in the open about his relationship with Charma Gal.

Shaya would like to take you back to Charma Gal’s ‘Keya Mmokolodi’ album launch in 2017 at Duma FM grounds.

Franco called the Mosakaso artist onto the stage and announced that he wanted to marry her.

He did that despite Charma Gal being in a relationship!

The Kwasa King repeated the same thing at Botswanacraft and again over the weekend during the GIMC festival.

Franco and Charma Gal, what is it that you are not telling us?

It’s time to come out and spill the beans.

The Kwasa King and the Mosakaso Queen, now that would be a royal affair!

Dr Vom will lead BLLAHWU annual heritage night next week Saturday.

The event, which will be held at Boipuso Hall in Fairgrounds, will also feature: Sua Pan, Western (Guitarist) and BLLAHWU Traditional Group.

House of Chiefs Chairman, Puso Gaborone will be the guest speaker and the theme for this edition is ‘Arts and Culture for Union Mobilisation’.

There will be traditional foods and games.