Francistown to host 50km marathon

As part of Botswana’s 50 years of independence celebrations, this Sunday Fyne Productions will host The Great Botswana Francistown marathon.

The aim of the marathon is to celebrate the country’s achievement since it gained independence.

Similar events will also be held in Maun, Jwaneng and finally in Gaborone at the end of October.

The day will be made up of four different categories, including the main event – a 50km relay race with team’s consisting of five runners, who will run 10km each. The winners will each receive a share of P15, 000.

Other distances include a 21km race, with prize money of P10, 000, 10km with the winner receiving P5,000 and finally the seemingly obligatory 5km fun run.

Speaking to Voice Sport, the marathon’s Public Relations Director, Monica Somolekae noted that the second city has a proud and unique history and thus the marathon route would pass through the ghetto’s numerous heritage sites.

“We chose a distance of 50km because Botswana has reached this number as a united nation,” explained Somolekae.

The PR director also said, “We are expecting other athletes from neighbouring countries and even some from as far away as Kenya. We want to make it the biggest annual marathon in the region. It will hopefully grow alongside Botswana. Francistown Athletics Club are our technical partners and they will also be helping us in Maun.”

Somolekae added that because of the road construction currently happening in the city they will use the Maun road for the main race.

She offered her gratitude to the event’s main sponsor Bomaid, as well offering thanks for the contributions of Liberty, Maun lodge, Cresta Jwaneng and Virgin.

The starting point for all of the races is Kondwane Hotel, with runners in the main race set to go at 6am.