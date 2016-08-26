Foul-mouthed soldier whipped

Tells lover she has smelly private parts

A Botswana Defence Force officer, Modumedi Mmutle was this week whipped on bare buttocks for insulting his girlfriend by insinuating that she is a prostitute and has smelly private parts.

Mmutle, 33, who is based at the Sir Seretse Khama Barracks appeared before Chief Alfred Dihutso of Mogoditshane following a report made by his 24-year-old girlfriend Matshediso Mlhomi.

Mlhomi told court that Mmutle hurled insults and unprintable words at her when she called him asking for house keys after returning from a baby shower recently.

She told court that Mmutle labelled her a w***e with smelly private parts and that he doesn’t care about her.

During mitigation, remorseful Mmutle pleaded guilty and asked the court to be lenient when sentencing him.

“I am the breadwinner and I did not waste the court’s time as I pleaded guilty to the charge,” he said.

Chief Dihutso then ordered that he be lashed on bare buttocks and also advised him to respect other people.