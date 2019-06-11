• BDP SENT ME TO FALSLEY ACCUSE NDABA- Gomotho

•10 more expected to drag AP leader before court

The man who dragged Alliance for Progressives (AP) President Ndaba Gaolathe to court this week objecting to the MP’s inclusion in the voters roll has told The Voice of a plot by the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) prominent figures to strike the MP from the voters roll.

The regreful man, Gomotho Gomotho said this on the sidelines of his court appearance on Wednesday.

“Ke gogilwe ka tsebe, (I was dragged by the ear) I did not know what I was doing,” pleaded the visibly shameful man.

Pressed further Gomotho confessed to The Voice that whilst he did not get any payment for filing a complaint against the purple movement leader it was BDP prominent members whom he was afraid to name for fear of victimisation who tricked him into lodging a baseless complaint against Gaolathe.

He had complained that Gaolathe should not be included in the voters roll because he did not use his primary physical address to register for elections.

“They just came to my house, I remember it was the last day before the closure of the supplementary registration. They took my Omang and details and that was it. I honestly did not know it would turn out like this. I was in the dark about everything.”

Meanwhile in court on Wednesday, Gomotho presented to Village Magistrate, Mogi Paya the consent letter he had reached with Gaolatlhe through his lawyer, Uyapo Ndadi. The consent letter which was made an order of the court by the presiding Magistrate reads; “Whereas the applicant (Gomotho) has raised an objection in terms of section 18 of the Electoral Act (CAP 02:09) with respect to the inclusion of the respondent’s (Gaolathe) voters roll, and whereas the applicant has studied the respondent’s answer to his objection and accept it, consequently the parties have now reached a mutually acceptable settlement with respect to this matter and would like their agreement to be made an order of the court.”

LEFT OUT: Gomotho

Meanwhile Gaolathe’s lawyer Ndadi also told the media outside court that there are other 10 people who will lodge a complaint against the ‘herd boy’ as Ndaba is popularly dubbed by his followers.

He said one of the cases was supposed to mention in court on Thursday (yesterday) but they had asked the court to postpone the matter.

Ndadi remarked that there was a foul and vicious attack to discredit Ndaba. Efforts to reach the purple movement President were futile at time of going to press.