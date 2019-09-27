Forging foreign connections

Inspired horizons applauds partnership with international universities

Founder and Chairman of Inspired Horizons,KaeneDisepo has commended the good relationship they have with international universities, which advocates for local students who are interested in studying abroad.

Disepo was speaking on the sidelines of a Networking Forum held under the theme ‘Bridging the International Divide: Creating Global Synergies in Innovation, Research, Science and Development’ in Gaborone this week.

He explained their mandate is to ensure that the international communities are able to blend with the locals.

“In order to achieve that, we have created global synergies so that we can accomplish our set goals which is to attract more investors to invest in our academics so that the nation benefit at large,” he said, noting they had forged relationships with institutions in United Kingdom, United States of America and South Africa among others.

Turning his attention to the high rate of youth unemployment currently crippling the country, Disepo said, “Locally, there is a high lack ofindustry specific skills by young people, hence we need to create job opportunities for ourselves.

“In simpler terms, we have structural unemployment where young people apply for careers that they do not have information on just the because the points allow them to study that particular course. They eventually struggle after completion as they will not know where to start.”

Disepo also described the market as ‘saturated’.

“We keep having so many people completing the same degrees all the times but there are no infrastructural developments that are being done in the country to absorb these poor individuals, ” he blasted, addingthe government must focus on grassroots initiatives to ensure the youth acquire relevant 21st century skills.

Voice Money also took the liberty to talk to the Regional Representative from St George’s University (School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies) Victoria Kimotho, who explained the partnership they have with Inspired Horizons.

“We saw it fit for us to have a partner in Botswana so that we are able to unearth raw talented students who have interest in studying medicine because they will be able to learn new things such as leadership just to mention a few,” she said.

Kimotho also shed light on the importance of the Networking Forum.

“The forum is very informative and it helps young people who graced the event to be aware of all the opportunities they have abroad to further their studies in order to live a better life.”