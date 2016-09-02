Farmer at heart

For other people, farming is just a source of income or pastime but for Mmaphefo Tonic Nthwesane, farming is trade that is close to her heart as she inherited love for it from her parents.

Nthwesane has been farming for the past 31 years and says she will continue doing what she does best till her last breath.

“I have never been employed and never will as I don’t see myself doing any other job. For me farming is all I need to look after my family,” she said during an interview at her farm this week.

The content farmer said she convinced her husband to buy the piece of land at Senwelo lands in the Kgatleng district soon after their marriage.

Nthwesane ploughs beans, sorghum, watermelons and also rears livestock such as goats and cattle. She sells her produce in and around Kgatleng as well as in Gaborone.

“Farming might be a risky business but I am happy with the returns and what I have accumulated over the years with money generated from selling my produce,” said Nthwesane.

And while other farmers use tractors to plough their fields, Nthwesane says she is content and happy to use the metal traditional plough (mogoma) and donkeys on her six hectare field.

“It takes me one month to complete the whole field and my husband and six children sometimes assist,” says Nthwesane adding that she will forever be grateful to her mother for passing on the farming skills to her.

She said her mother was illiterate, but lived a modest life through farming.

As if to prove that she really means business, Nthwesane always scoops prizes at agricultural shows.

She revealed that recently she took her ER7 beans to a show and got a trophy because her products were of high quality.

“I was literally recharged to do my more,” she said with a smile.

The creative farmer also makes jam using watermelons and as someone who does not believe in throwing away anything, she then dries the rind to make sweet snacks.

In her garden, she also ploughs green vegetables such as spinach, tomatoes and rape. She advised other farmers to take farming seriously saying if done right the returns are quite good.

“I started and finished many other projects with the money I saved while selling the produce, currently I am buying building material so we can extend our house,” she said.