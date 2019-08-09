Farewell MC Black Prince

Maun’s famous MC and businessman, Emmanuel Tumelo Petros, who goes by the stage name, BlackPrince, has thrown in the mic after serving only four years in the entertainment industry.

In an interview with Big Weekend, BlackPrince explained that his other businesses, which fall under his BlackPrince Group, needed his attention.

“I have a car rental business, I sell Maun Ka Monatji clothes with branches in Maun, Francistown and Gaborone, so I will exhaust myself if I am to continue as an MC,” he said, adding that he will not be lost to local music as he intends to assist upcoming MCs and artists to make it through the industry in whatever way possible. “I will be sponsoring upcoming artists in my region Ngamiland to reach national stage.” Farewell BlackPrince, thanks for the royal memories!