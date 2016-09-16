Family escapes inferno

Kutlwano police are investigating a case in which six family members survived a raging inferno after their two bedroomed house was reduced to ashes in a suspected arson incident.

The tragic incident took place early on Wednesday morning at Francistown’s Block 9 location.

The six survived with burns and have since been admitted at Nyangabgwe referral hospital.

They were rescued by neighbours who fished them out of the inferno through the window.

Two cars that were packed outside the house were also burnt.

Speaking to The Voice, Kutlwano Station Commander Neo Serumola said they have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the incident.

He said all the property in the sitting room and kitchen were burnt to ashes.