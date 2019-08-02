F-Town GIMC Activation

For the second year in a row, Gaborone International Music and Culture Week (GIMC) will holdan activation in Francistown.

GIMC is an annual music and culture festival and is widely regarded as one of the top events on the local entertainment calendar.

The shows include a festival, jazz, theatre, poetry, choral, comedy and a champagne picnic.

The Ghetto gig, penciled for the 3rd of August at Thapama Pleasure Island, will star rapper A.T.I and Francistown based DJs Colastraw, Cue and Missy.

Cover charge is P50 before 11pm whereas latecomers will have to part with P100.