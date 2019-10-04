F/Town arts meeting

Local artists have been given a rare opportunity to showcase their craft to many art lovers and patrons.

The inaugural Francistown Arts Meeting will open doors for all artists in their different disciplines to exhibit their products.

Mounting boards will also be freely provided for artists.

This Mascom Wireless funded project aims to promote and support the arts in general.

The main objective is to promote artistic growth that inspires creativity.

The event will start on 25 November until 30th and is open to all artists.