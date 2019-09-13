Expo comes of age Sphalabanyana mega

Organisers of the just ended Sphalabanyana Mega Expo were praised for working tirelessly to ensure its success.

The second annual Mega Expo in Palapye was held under the theme, ‘Building a Better Future Through Corporate Social Responsibility’.

Speaking at the event, Botswana Landboards Local Authorities and Health Workers Union (BLLAHWU) Chairman, Tebogo Moalosi hailed the organisers for not running after making money.

“You have sacrificed yourself to patriotism, a spirit which is continuously fading away because the modern society runs after massive profit,” said Moalosi, who urged the business fraternity to take care of the environment and the community they operate in.

“Our businesses will flourish in the long run because we will be operating within the spirit of conserving our country, the flora and fauna of our country. But above all our eco system will balance and lead us in to operating within a healthy society which will continue to support our businesses for the years to come.”

His sentiments were reiterated by Assistant Minister of Tertiary Education, Research Science and Technology,Moiseraele Goya, who said Sphalabanyana Business Expo is geared towards bringing products and services to the people in one location.

The Assistant Minister told the business community in attendance that they have a duty to give back to the communities they operate in.

Goya said a business idea is like a child, not just something to get by or make ends meet.

“It is something that keeps you awake at night or it is what wakes you up in the middle of the night and you cannot just sit ignoring it.

“Every multinational company right now like Flotek, Choppies, Apple, Microsoft, Toyota or Coca-Cola exists today because of an idea, and the person with the genesis of the idea did not sit or sleep on it,” Goya told exhibitors at the Expo, reminding them that running a business is not all about money but also having an obligation to customers.

“The business idea has to be one that will make a difference, to improve the living standards and add on to the country’s economic or social agenda.”

Goya further reminded business owners that they have a chance to provide products and services that will contribute positively to the country’s economic diversification drive of coal beneficiation in Palapye.

He said the town is among the eight identified Special Economic Zones and is identified for coal beneficiation.