Euphonik dominates bw soundwaves

DJ Euphonik, one of South Africa’s hottest current House DJs, enjoyed a total sound takeover during the Colour Run in Gaborone over the weekend.

His successful performance at the colour-filled night marked the second in a series of shows that form part of his much-anticipated and hyped African Tour.

The tour kicked off with an explosive performance in Kenya earlier this month and represents the internationally-acclaimed artist’s attempts to unleash his unique brand of music on his home continent.

The South-African DJ, who is also an accomplished producer and radio host, expressed his delight at getting to share the stage with some of Africa’s top musicians during the tour.

“Although South Africa has been the biggest House Music market in the world for the last few years, my African fans are yet to experience house on all levels.

Through once-in-a-lifetime artist and sound collaborations, I hope to bring them mind-blowing performances!” an excited Euphonik told Big Weekend.