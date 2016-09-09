EU optimistic about SADC

The potential for private sector investments on the African continent especially in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region is huge – and turning the tables for the economic good in Africa is not as hard as some might think.

Ambassador Alexander Baum, Head of Delegation of the European Union to Botswana and SADC made the case for the regional governments in a statement when responding to a questionnaire from the Voice Money.

Voice Money had wanted to know if the SADC governments and citizens should have faith in the European Union (EU)-SADC Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA). A total of six SADC states signed an EPA with the EU on June 10 2016 at Kasane.

According to the economic partnership agreement, EPA SADC states members have been granted a golden opportunity to export goods and services into the lucrative European market on a duty free, quota free basis.

And for the economic partnership deal to come to a fruition, Baum advised SADC governments to create some regulatory environment that is conducive for the private sector to embellishment and craft the much-needed employment opportunities in the country.

“SADC citizens and even more so SADC governments must believe in the private sector and in an open economy,” said Baum in a statement.

Baum said the private sector is profits oriented and needs the best environment suitable for doing business.

Baum added: “Most trade agreements concluded around the world have usually a strong stimulating effect on the economies concerned; the response to trade opportunities is led by private investments into the productive sectors.”

“Believing in the dynamic forces of the economy means also believing in the opportunities the Economic Partnership Agreement offers,” he said, adding that the development results in trade diversification with the EU, which remains the largest trading bloc in the world.

“SADC governments need to create the conducive environment for those dynamic forces to work,” he said. Baum further advised SADC member states to examine all conditions required for dynamic economic growth and export and should remove obstacles to investments.

With the government having introduced investment friendly regulations through the setting up of the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC), Baum said there are a lot of opportunities and potential in the country.

At the signing ceremony in June this year, Investment Trade and Industry Minister Vincent Seretse described the development as a historical milestone for the SADC region.

Seretse said the trade partnership will open up avenues for exports into the EU territory.