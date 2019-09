The Toyota 1000km Desert Race Music Festival penciled for 22 July at Makhubu-Selebi Phikwe is expected to chase the winter chills away from the copper mining town.

The show will be headlined by South African Afro-Pop Group Mafikizolo of “Khona” fame, Master KG, Vee, Charma Gal, Amapiano, A.T.I and DJs Sly, Bino, Dark and GroovySouls.

Entry is P100.