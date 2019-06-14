In the latest human-wildlife conflict to claim a life, a middle-aged Tutume man was killed by an elephant on Thursday morning near Kutamogoree settlement.

The Voice has learnt that the unfortunate man was in the company of his friend when he met his fate in a thick bush between Mosetse and Kutamogoree.

Speaking briefly to The Voice, Chief Wildlife Officer (Community Support and Outreach) Rex Boy Mokandla said the two men apparently went out to look for the elephant, which had been terrorizing people in nearby cattleposts.

“We heard that they went after the elephant on Wednesday evening and shot it. The beast, we understand went deeper into the thicket and since it was already dark they headed back,” explained Mokandla, adding the two men went back for the wounded elephant the next morning and fired more rounds.

“From what we heard, they ran out of bullets. The elephant then charged and the victim, who we suspect was the closest, couldn’t get away in time,” he said.

According to Mokandla, the elephant then died just 25 metres away from where it claimed its victim’s life.

“It was his friend who made the report late in the afternoon,” said Mokandla.

Mokandla advised farmers to desist from hunting down wild animals, urging them to seek assistance from the Wildlife Office instead.

“These are dangerous animals. We have professionals and trained guides who know how to handle situations like this one,” he said.

The Wildlife Officer warned people to be careful when walking around the areas of Mokubilo, Mosetse and Kutamogore as large herds of elephants were passing through the area.

“There’s a belt which these animals use regularly, and they go all the way to Maitengwe even Mmashoro,” he said.