MAUN MAN TRAMPLED TO DEATH ON THE DAY AFTER HIS BIRTHDAY

As the great elephant debate rages on between the pro hunting and those against it, villagers continue to bear the brunt of living with large herds of wild animals that are encroaching closer and closer to their homes.

This week a Maun farmer, Abednico Ditsheko became yet another victim of a fatal attack by a vicious elephant, just a day after his 48th birthday.

The brave father of five, died protecting his eldest daughter, Gofaone and her cousin, Johane Sam, who had accompanied him to the Mmankunyana cattle post, just outside Maun village on Saturday.

Gofaone had driven her father to the cattlepost, less than seven kilometres away from Maun, in his Pajero to a place where he had identified to drill a borehole for his livestock.

“When we arrived at the field, we parked the vehicle and walked into the field. A few meters away, there were about five elephants and a calf. The female one tried to charge at Joe and he hid behind my dad,” Gofaone said.

Ditsheko stood between the elephant and his nephew waving his hands wildly to try and chase away the beast.

It retreated a few feet backwards and then it dashed forward, charging directly at the old man.

SAVED BY HER FATHER: Gofaone Ditsheko

At that point according to Gofaone she and her cousin fled and never looked back to see what happened to Ditsheko.

“All we could hear was his screams. We were running back to the car, but then I remembered I had locked it and put the keys inside my father’s pockets. My phone was locked in there as well,” narrated the traumatised daughter.

Her cousin however had a phone, but no airtime, so they sent a call back request to their neighbour to inform them of what happened.

By the time the police and the Department of Wildlife officers arrived at the scene, Ditsheko was dead.

An auto mechanic by training, Ditsheko was the family’s breadwinner. He is survived by his wife and five children.

On Tuesday this week, The Department of Wildlife visited the family to offer the standard P70 000.00 compensation.

“No money is enough to compensate for loss of human life, but this amount is way too little,” stated Ditsheko’s brother, Kebonye Ditsheko, 66.

Kebonye added that his brave brother sacrificed himself, so that those he was with could escape.

“If he had not stood between them and the elephant, we would surely be talking about a different story right now, it could have killed the three of them!”

Since the rise of elephant population in the Ngamiland district in recent years, Number 5 policing district has recorded an average of one person killed by an elephant every month.