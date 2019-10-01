Elder butchered in broad daylight

*Pensioner, 82, axed to death outside tuckshop

Waiting to buy electricity from his local tuckshop on a sun-kissed Monday afternoon, Molepolole elder Keitseope Keitseope was blissfully unaware that he was about to die.

Seconds later, the 82-year-old was attacked from behind, his assailant splicing his neck open with an axe. As the old man crumpled to the floor, his attacker struck twice more, sinking the axe into Keitseope’s frail skull.

The aggressor then fled into the village, leaving his victim for dead. Police have since arrested the old man’s neighbor, 54-year-old Konyana Kebinnwe, in connection with the grisly murder.

Rumours from the village indicate the two Lesetlhang ward residents recently had a ‘misunderstanding’ when drinking together at a depot in the neighbourhood.

According to the woman who served Keitseope on the day he died, 45-year-old Matlakala Nthompe, the elder arrived at her tuckshop at around two in the afternoon.

“As I was still talking to the old man, I realised another man was approaching from behind, walking slowly and quietly. I took the old man’s meter number and he opened his wallet,” explained a traumatised Nthompe, who agreed to speak to The Voice on condition that we did not take her picture.

“While opening his wallet, I was shocked to see an axe blade on the old man’s neck!” Putting her own life at risk, Nthompe says she wrestled with the attacker, trying to gain control of the axe, all the while screaming for help that did not come.

“Ke tlhokile monna re kabo re mo kgonne, there was no man to assist me or else we could have defeated him. Only the ladies came but they could not assist because they feared the man,’’ continued Nthompe, adding she was eventually overpowered by the silent assassin.

“He didn’t say a word the whole time! He hit the old man, who had already collapsed, twice on top of the eye leaving him with terrible cuts and heavily bleeding.” Alerted to the commotion by Nthompe’s desperate screams, two men arrived on the scene. But it was too late.

“It was unfortunate that the suspect escaped holding the bloody axe blade and no one was able to catch him!” she said, adding as more people surrounded the tuckshop to observe, she covered the deceased with a blanket.To add to the community’s anguish, they claim the police only turned up around two hours later, despite being called several times.

“It was so sad. We were traumatised by the incident, with the deceased lying down there for hours and the police arriving very late,” said one distressed resident.

The deceased’s family were reluctant to comment and asked to be left alone to grieve in peace.

Meanwhile, in a brief interview with The Voice, Molepolole Police Assistant Superintendent, Percy Kerekang confirmed Kebinnwe was detained on suspicion of murder.

“Following his arrest on Monday 16 September, a week after the attack, the suspect was arraigned before Molepolole Magistrates Court. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear again for mention on 3 October,” said Kerekang.