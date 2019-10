In May this year, Sun-El Musician launched El World Music Experience Tour featuring all the artists signed under his record label, El World Music.

The first gig was at RoadHouse Pub & Grill in Soweto and proved a sizzling success.

The tour will be in Francistown at Thapama Pleasure Island on 19th October.

The show will be headlined by Simmy alongside Mthunzi, S-Tone, Kenza, Claudio and local DJs.

Entry is P100 before 11pm.