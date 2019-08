He’s arguably the most recognisable name in the club scene in the last three decades.

Easy B will be at Lizard Entertainment this Saturday alongside another Francistown legend DJ Bunz and DJ Chronic.

The founder of the Home Coming Concert in Mahalapye is a seasoned Club DJ and event organiser and his arrival in the second city is expected to set the tone for what is to come in the next couple of months, leading up to the festive season.