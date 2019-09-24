Dutch reformed church director sues for P1.6 million

In a court case, which is likely to open a can of worms, the Dutch reformed Church in Botswana is bracing for a grueling legal battle with its disgruntled Director, Sophie Moalosi.

Moalosi has dragged the church to court claiming P1, 6 million compensation over allegations of unfair dismissal from work.

According to court documents seen by The Voice, on March 17, 2017, Moalosi tendered her resignation from the Mochudi Association for the visually impaired children.

“The resignation was on account of her being constructively dismissed from her position, particularly by the second defendant (the Dutch reformed church),” reads the court documents in part.

Moalosi however further argues that she was to later withdraw her resignation on March 31 2017 and the Board Chairman, John Letsholo, accepted such.

She further argues that the church however decided to reject her withdrawal although it did not have the powers to do so.

“ The plaintiff (Moalosi) will testify that she performed her duties as Director in terms of her contract until sometime early May 2017 when she was forcefully evicted from the premises by security guards engaged by the second defendant (the church),” reads the court papers.

“The contract has been unlawfully terminated as it was not by notice and not by the lawful authority. The contract was still to run for 50 months. The plaintiff (Moalosi) consequently claims all sums that were to be due to her in terms of the contract,” reads the court document.

The Voice is also in possession of a letter dated 31 st March 2017 by the Board chairman, Letsholo rejecting Moalosi’s resignation withdrawal.

The letter reads in part; “ I have received your letter dated 31st March in which you were informing me that you are retracting your resignation letter dated 17 March 2017. I must admit it is with great pleasure that we accept your withdrawal resignation as a Director of the Mochudi Resource centre for the blind.”

However in an interesting twist of event, on 27 th April 2017 it was the church’s Reverend, Sekate c Sekate who then rejected the Director’s withdrawal resignation.

“As you have been made aware, through the above referenced letter of the 8th April that your resignation matter has been escalated and that the withdrawal of your resignation was not accepted and that you are expected to vacate office as per your initial resignation letter dated 17th March 2017,” reads the Reverend’s letter in part.

The case will be heard at the Lobatse High court as trial resumes.