Dust n fire set to explode

Fireworks are expected at Gaborone Bus Rank as Dust n Fire host a three-hour ‘Metal Xplosion’ show on Saturday 29 June.

The show kicks off at 1000hrs until 1300hrs and will be followed by a Heavy Metal Concert dubbed ‘Hell Raiser’ at Metsimotlhabe Community Hall.

“Metal Xplosion’s primary role is to showcase, inspire, support and share the talents of the many independent rock artists in Botswana,” explained band member Boago Maphane.

He told Big Weekend that over the years, Dust n Fire noticed Botswana Rock bands need a free for all event in which the public get to experience and appreciate what they are all about and witness firsthand the immense talent around.