The Diamond Trading Company Botswana (DTCB) has appointed a new Managing Director.

Acting DTC Botswana Board Chairman, Abraham Keatshabe announced the appointment of Sedireng Serumola as the new MD in a press statement this afternoon.



Serumola joins DTCB from Debswana Jwaneng Mine where he was recently appointed Assistant General Manager.

The MD’s seat has been vacant since the suspension of the embattled former Managing Director Tabake Kobedi.



Kobedi has been under suspension since September last year after being accused of sexual misdemeanors involving a minor.

However no charges have been laid against him as investigators are still looking for concrete evidence.