DTCB donate to Gamodubu Child Care Trust

Diamond Trading Company Botswana (DTCB) recently put a smile on the faces of the Gamodubu Child Care Trust children when it donated a porta cabin.

The state-of-the-art cabin, valued at P450, 000, will be used as a pre-school classroom.

The trust currently has 237 registered orphans and vulnerable children, 40 of whom reside at the centre.

They also accommodate 15 volunteers, made up of mostly unemployed women.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, DTCB Board Corporate Social Investment (CSI) Chairperson, Advocate Abraham Keetshabe explained the company is not just driven by profits but care about the lives of ordinary citizens.

He noted the cabin would be valuable to the trust as it will create additional space where pre-school children can learn.

For her part, University of Botswana’s Dr Odirile thanked DTCB for procuring the cabin.

GRATEFUL: Odirile





She further paid tribute to Shirley Madikwe, who singlehandedly funds the trust, noting Madikwe had taught her that one does not have to have a lot of money and resources to help a fellow human being.

“You just have to have a heart and a passion, that is all,” stressed Dr Odirile, adding that in life when one is blessed, they should not forget those who are less privileged.

For her part, Gamodubu Child Care Trust Board Chairperson, Shathani Ngada thanked the diamond company for recognizing ‘diamonds’ in these children.

She also described Madikwe as a loving person who has been instrumental in ensuring the trust’s growth.

Ngada was highly appreciative of DTCB’s generousity, which she predicted would have a huge impact on the children’s future.