Following an all-day drinking session, a scuffle between two friends over a radio left one man dead and the other facing a murder charge.

Letlhakane Police are investigating the death of 28-year-old OfentseNkhutswewho was killed on the night of Independence.

The cops have arrested OokeditseKabelo, 23, in connection with the incident.

Confirming this in a brief interview with The Voice, Letlhakane Station Commander, Michael Maphephurevealed, “The report indicated that the suspect visited the deceased on Independence Day. The suspect said he took his radio with him so they play it at Mowana lands where the deceased was staying.”

According to Maphephu, at around midnight when Kabelo wanted to return home, Nkhutswe insisted he leave the radio.

“He left it but immediately went back for it and that is when the fight ensued. The deceased was said to have come out of the house attacking the suspect, who then took a stone and hit him on the head twice,” said Maphephu, adding the suspect claims that when Nkhutswe fell, he left not thinking his friend could be dead.

“The report reached our office around 3 in the morning of Tuesday by the deceased’s neighbor. The deceased was certified dead at Letlhakane Primary Hospital,” noted the police boss, adding Kabelo was due to appear before court this Thursday (3 October).