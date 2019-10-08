Drinking tourist banned from driving in Botswana

A magistrate court in Maun has banned a tourist from driving within the country’s borders for a whole year following a drunken driving charge.

The 25-year-old Harrison Mclean who is a New Zealand national, was further fined P3000.00 or six months imprisonment in default of payment.

“There is nothing I can say in my defence besides that I was not aware of my alcohol content,” he told the court on Monday morning, but the seemingly remorseful Mclean’s explanation that he was not aware of Botswana’s traffic laws, could not rescue him from his trouble.

The tourist was caught driving a Toyota Land cruiser along Mathiba road in Maun on Independence Day eve.

After being stopped by a police officer who was on a drunk and driving operation, Mclean and his car were found to be reeking of strong alcohol stench and he was put under a breathalyser test, which he failed.

He exceeded the 0.22 mg/1000ml and instead tested 0.28mg/1000ml.