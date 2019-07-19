DR Vom and Stiga Sola to star at Seharona

Revellers in Maun should brace themselves for Seharona Cultural Event, to be hosted on the 10th August at Maun Beach Gardens.

The show will feature musical giants such as Stiga Sola and Dr Vom.

The red-hot line-up also includes Mahempe, Mr Jay, Una Sell, Noveshi, Ale, Bonie, DJ 2 Minutes and Disaitsaneng San Cultural.

Meanwhile, Obza Modidima and Didi will direct events.

Traditional groups will also feature, with dances such as Tsutsube, Diware, Seperu and Setapa on show.

Tickets are selling at P150 standard, VIP at P350 and VVIP at P500.

Gates open at 10:00hrs.