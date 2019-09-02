Dr Pheko vows to transform Gaborone Central

Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) parliamentary candidate for Gaborone Central, Dr Mpho Pheko, has promised to establish a transformation board in her constituency if elected into power.



Speaking during her launch on Saturday, Pheko said that she wants all the 56 constituencies to visit Gaborone Central for benchmarking purposes.



“Gaborone Central is the heart of Botswana because it has the biggest University and Hospital in the country. I will establish a Gaborone Central Transformation Board and countries like Rwanda and Namibia will be visiting to see how we do things,” she said.



Pheko however called for introspection on leaders who have been sent to parliament. “As part of democracy, people like Phenyo Butale need to be introspected to see what they delivered and if they warrant to be re-elected.”



She also called on the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) to show what it has done for Batswana for the past 53 years that it has been in power.



“I can deliver on my promises because Gaborone city is close to my heart.”