Dj Timber billed for Serowe beer festival

Kgosi Maboka, also known as DJ Timber will on September 3 light up Serowe as he does what he knows best on the decks.

His performance will be one of the major highlights of the Serowe Beer Festival which is aimed at uniting and gathering all beer lovers in one venue for one night.

The youthful DJ said he is looking forward to performing in Serowe as it is one of the places he doesn’t frequently visit.

Advance tickets are pegged at P80 while at the gate they will be going for P100.

“I am looking forward to showing people of Mmabesi the art of Timber, Kota! Many have heard about me, read on papers and seen my name on posters but now its my chance to go and honour their support physically. So Bangwato be ready to dance all night long,” DJ Timber told Bid Weekend.

Meanwhile, cooler boxes will not be allowed at the venue, the Lady Khama Centre as people will be expected to buy inside.