All roads led to Bahama Lounge in Block 9 this Friday for an event dubbed ‘I just got paid part 1’.

The musical event will be headlined by RB2’s DJ Sly, Ancestral Rituals, DJ Bunny and DJ Fishmagic.

Tickets are sold at P40 per person and gates open at 8pm until late.

As the performers take rounds on stage, cocktails and hubbly will be on special.