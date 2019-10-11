Palapye is set for an influx of visitors next Saturday as Mr Exclusive Promotions brings the Palapye Social Picnic.

The event, to be hosted at Little Paws, will be headlined by Onneile Selabe better known as Quinty DA DJ.

The Serowe native, who started his career under Manyeke Entertainment with DJ Kaylo of RB2, will share the stage with William KRM aka Motsetserepa of ‘Tontobeletsa’ and ‘Thukwi le Mala’ hits.

DJ Sonic, Mckay, Kayla and Holic Lekpan will also be in attendance to liven up the event.

Tickets are selling for P30 early bird, P50 standard, P80 double and P100 VIP.Dj Quinty at Palapye social picnic

