DJ KSB will embark on a tour with Mr Style of ‘Nomvula’ and ‘Malwapheni’ hits.

Mr Style will kick-off his tour at Bright lights Club in Mahalapye today (Friday) before heading to Diamond Jive Club the following day in Tlokweng.

Both shows cost P40 at the door.

The following Friday, DJ KSB will join ‘Amagama’ hit-maker Nokwazi as she performs at Lizards Entertainment Club.

KSB’s shows follows a successful tour in South Africa, Namibia and Mozambique.