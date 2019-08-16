Dj Duece to drop Qina

After coming to prominence as one of the residents DJs at the popular Eyadini nightclub in Durban, DJ Duece is back in Francistown working on his debut House album, ‘Qina’.

The 10-track LP, to be released under Gold Venial Tainment, features Durban-based Da Kreator V and Gabi currently in Johannesburg.

Duece has also worked with rapper Trigger Mayne, Hope, Casper The Golden Voice and Mod Mo on logistics.

Qina, a Zulu word meaning ‘be strong’, was inspired by the challenges the DJ faced in putting together this Afro-tech/commercial House offering.

The album is expected to hit the market by the end of August on both digital platforms and CD.

Two singles, ‘My soldier’ (featuring Gabi) and ‘Tears of the Planet’ have already been released and distributed to all local radio stations.