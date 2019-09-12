Diwanga granted bail

Triple murder accused person, Kativa Diwanga was this morning granted bail by the Francistown High Court Judge Phadi Solomon.

Diwanga had made a fresh urgent application for bail pending trial.

Judge Solomon granted the applicant bail at P5000 and was asked to bring two citizen sureties at P5000 each.

He was further ordered to surrender his passport and report to Kutlwano Police Station every Friday.

“The applicant should not interfere with the witnesses and attend court when required,” said Judge Solomon.

Opposing his bail application, State Attorney Moffat Dick told court that he feared that the applicant may flee to Namibia.

“The applicant’s father was a Namibian. It is likely that the applicant has relatives in Namibia,” said Dick.

Diwanga’s attorney Mishingo Jeremiah argued that there was no reason to believe the applicant is a flight risk as he is a Motswana, born in Botswana and his mother is a Motswana.

“There is no evidence brought before court that suggests that he can flee to Namibia. Having relatives in Namibia does not make one a flight risk,” he said.

Jeremiah also asked the court to look at his client’s character ands revealed that Diwanga did not have any convictions and has a permanent residence in Francistown.

A fiery Jeremiah further argued that his client’s life has been on stand still for three months,.

“If the charges before him are withdrawn, no one will compensate for his time in prison,” said Jeremiah.

In his ruling, Judge Solomon said they have to be considerate of both the applicant and the society.

“The applicant has not been found guilty. We have to look at the seriousness of the offence which is murder and carries a death penalty”.

Judge Solomon then agreed with Diwanga’s attorney that having relatives in Namibia does not mean, the applicant could flee there.