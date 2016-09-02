Dithubaruba cultural festival returns

Dithubaruba Cultural Festival 2016 takes place this Saturday at Ntsweng Heritage Site, popularly known as Ga-Mmakgosi’s area in Molepolole.

This year’s festival will be held under the theme ‘Maropeng go a boelwa’ and is set to start at 9 in the morning, continuing into the early hours of Sunday morning.

The event will be graced by, amongst others, the Bakwena from Phokeng, South Africa and Namibia.

In a bid to showcase and promote local acts, Bakwena will join forces and perform with a traditional group.

During the day, crowds will be treated to a plethora of cultural activities, ranging from poetry, traditional music and dance, demonstration of Dikgafela, traditional choirs and games.

There will also be an array of traditional cuisines which will be available for revellers to sample.

“The festival comes at a time when Botswana is celebrating her 50th Anniversary. Therefore cultural enthusiasts are encouraged to wear traditional clothing or Botswana colours as a way to mark 27 days countdown to Independence celebration,” explained the festival’s co-ordinator, Kawina Kawina.