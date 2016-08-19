Distressed De Beers eyes India

With the China-fueled commodity slump having torn through the world’s biggest raw materials markets now hitting the diamond industry, De Beers has sets its sights on the Indian market to consume the world’s most precious stone.

Demand for diamond has reached lower-than-expected levels with the Asian nation causing a blockage in the notoriously long diamond pipeline as inventories build and prices slide.

At the same time, producers have been reluctant to cede their hard-won price gains.

But markets seem promising in China’s equally populace neighbor in India.

This has led to De Beers deciding to try their luck in India after China, the biggest diamond market after the United States (US), is facing some economic woes.

According to a statement released late last week, De Beers signed an agreement with India’s Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) to run the marketing campaign during the Asian nation’s key selling season this year.

In a statement, De Beers chief executive officer Bruce Cleaver is said to have told the India International Jewellery Show in Mumbai that the memorandum of understanding is in line with the miner’s initiatives in the US and China last year.

According to Cleaver, De Beers has conducted consumer research, with the initial focus on smaller diamonds, targeting diamond-jewelery gifts to young married women, an important market segment for manufacturers and retailers.

Cleaver added: “Such a well-directed campaign would be a real boost for diamond jewelery demand in India’s vibrant and growing consumer sector.”

He further stated that the company continues to invest in opportunities in India for the Forevermark brand.

“We see a huge latent opportunity to grow domestic diamond jewelry sales. In fact, we believe there is perhaps more growth opportunity here than anywhere else in the world,” reads part of the statement.

Acknowledging that diamonds were first discovered in India, Cleaver said the nation “also represents the heartbeat of the industry’s midstream sector.”

India’s middle class is growing fast and the purchasing power of the highest income households is expected to speed ahead, he said.

And De Beers is looking forward to fully take full advantage of the promising developments in the populace country.

Analysts have projected that the latest developments in India has got the potential of boosting production at diamond mines and earnings for the government.