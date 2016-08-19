Diphatsa Introduces Beach Volleyball

Diphatsa Volley Club of Francistown has decided to introduce a monthly Beach Volleyball Tournament in a bid to help the sport grow and draw more people into the game.

The first edition of the proposed tourney is billed for the first weekend of September at the Tati Nickel Volleyball courts.

Former player and member of the club’s management team, Unangoni Sibanda on Tuesday told Voice Sport that Diphatsha, who are Francistown’s volleyball torch bearers, had decided to get more players into volleyball and also grow the spectator base.

“Volleyball is a simple game that anyone can play or follow. With this in mind we decided to use beach volleyball to attract more people to the game. As our intention is to get numbers into our sport we have decided that the beach volleyball tournament will be open to all clubs not only those registered with the Botswana Volleyball federation. We play our game in the community and involving their clubs is a way of showing that we appreciate whatever support they have given us,” he said.

On another note, Sibanda, who played for Diphatsa for eight years before turning to administration said the tournament will give them a chance to catch new talent and have coaches helping the participants improve their skills and understanding of the game.

“We hope to catch players who might otherwise have escaped our scouting network and grow our player pool. Teams will also benefit from experienced coaches who have agreed to share their knowledge for free,” Sibanda said.

Meanwhile Tati Nickel official Chester Radiphala confirmed to Voice Sport that the company had offered its courts.