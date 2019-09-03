DESAI IS CONFLICTED- RAM

RAM IS SHIFTING THE CAMERA- Desai

Managing Partner at Desai Law Group (DLG), Rizwan Desai has come out guns blazing against comments made by suspended Choppies CEO, Ramachandran Ottapathu concerning his law firm.

On Tuesday, Ottapathu released a statement accusing Desai of not declaring a conflict of interest in the Legal Report his law firm was tasked with conducting on certain Choppies transactions.

Ottapathu maintains the transactions investigated by DLG implicate Desai himself, claiming they occurred when he served as a legal advisor for both Choppies and Ottapathu.

However, less than 24 hours later and Desai hit back, expressing his disappointment at the Choppies founder’s statement. The legal whizz insists he never advised the store on transactions that have become critical to the Legal Report prepared by his law firm.

SUSPENDED: Ramachandran

“The key issue at the heart of what has been stated is the allegations of conflict of interest. That allegation is even more surprising given the fact that it was Ottapathu who approached this firm to assist towards the end of September (2018) regarding legal issues,” said Desai, adding Ottapathu was a leading voice in the decision to appoint DLG to conduct legal investigations on Choppies, which was followed by a proper resolution board confirming the law firm’s appointment.

He further claimed the transactions under scrutiny date back to 2015 at a time when Choppies had engaged a different law firm.

In his defence of DLG, Desai contests Ottapathu is shifting the camera from the main players to supporting players as his company was only engaged to conduct investigations.

Desai ended by re-iterating he has nothing personal against Ottapathu and was just performing his professional duties.