Dada accused of owing employees P500 000

Industrial court moves the case to December

The matter in which 30 workers have dragged Coldline Botswana, a company owned by the BDP treasurer Satar Dada to Industrial Court has been postponed to December.

Coldline Botswana is a poultry company located in Notwane, distributing Tswana Pride products.

The matter was first brought to the Industrial Court in May this year, with the disgruntled employees contending that they are owed in the region of half a million pula in unpaid overtime allowances.

The employees, who are truck drivers, argue in their court papers that their employer is contradicting labour laws regarding payment of overtime allowances as the company now calculates their over time using vehicle tracking systems instead of time sheets.

With this method of calculating overtime allowances which they feel is flawed, they now contend that they are owed overtime from may 2017 to date when the new system was introduced.

Appearing before court on behalf of his clients on Wednesday this week, attorney, Tlotlo Tlhankane of Dinokopila Lekgowe Attorneys asked that the matter be postponed as they have just received evidence on Monday this week.

Tlhankane said they have just been appointed the substantive attorneys after the previous ones left.

“We only received the evidence on Monday, unfortunately the evidence we received is bulky, therefore we will need a bit of time to digest it,” submitted Tlhankane, adding that they would have to determine whether there has been failure by the employer to pay overtime in accordance with stipulated laws as it was agreed during the time of employment.

Industrial Court Judge, Tapiwa Marumo did not object to the applicant’s request and granted the postponement of the matter.

The case has now been moved to the 9th and 10th of December this year.

Meanwhile, the angry employees who have since been put on leave say they have been victimized with some saying they have been dismissed from their jobs.