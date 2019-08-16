Cresta Bosele’s fun for charity

9th annual letlhafula Fest to raise funds for 6 year old

In keeping with their tradition of raising funds to help the needy, Cresta Bosele Hotel will host the 9th annual Letlhafula Festival on 24th August in Selebi Phikwe.

Just as they did in the last eight editions, proceeds from the event will be used to uplift unfortunate members of the society.

In 2018 they assisted nine-year-old Angela Johnson, who was born with a Club Foot condition.

This is a condition where both feet are inside-out meaning she needed medical procedures, special shoes and physiotherapy which the family could not afford.

Due to the financial challenges faced by her unemployed mother, Angela failed to honour most of the check-ups at Nyangagbwe Referral Hospital, which prompted the Bosele Management to step in.

After the event held on the hotel’s lush garden Angela received P5000 cash to cover her medical trips and P1500 for groceries, this was in partnership with the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development.

Speaking to The Voice on Tuesday afternoon, Guest Relations Officer Tshepo Sebeela said this year the proceeds will be used to meet the needs of six year old Bontle Batang.

“She’s a beautiful young girl who was operated on in 2015 to drain water from her brain,” said Sebeela.

The Bosele Guest Relations Officer said a drainage system tube was inserted after the operation which needs to be replaced every three months at Nyangagbwe Referral Hospital.

However just like Angela, Bontle is dependant solely on her unemployed single mother, who also has to take care of two of her ailing daughter’s siblings.

“Accommodation, food and utilities and lack of income is a real challenge for this family so part of the proceeds will be used to meet one of this needs,” said Sebeela.

The 2019 event will be headlined by award winning traditional dance group Culture Spears alongside the lady with a golden voice Maxy Sedumedi, Mahempe and Phikwe based group Kalatsakgale who are fresh from conquering the Presidential Arts Awards.

“Former Vice President Honourable Dr Ponatshego Kedikilwe will be the guest speaker. There’ll also be delicious Tswana cuisine, vibrating traditional music and dance, traditional games, fashion show to showcase traditional attire and many more,” Sebeela said.

The festival begins at 3pm and tickets are on sale at the Cresta Bosele Reception at P250 for adults and P125 for children under 12.