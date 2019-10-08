Robert Mugabe has been buried but not without jaw-dropping revelations about his fears.

The fact that the late former President was so paranoid of his comrades that they would harvest his body parts for muti or perform some rituals really sounds like a badly written script from a low budget horror movie.

Mugabe was buried at his homestead in Kutama, Zvimba district on Saturday, at a low-key event attended by a handful of people.

What turned out to be the most interesting bit of his burial were revelations he was afraid people, especially his former comrades, would tamper with his body and even take some of his parts for ritual purposes.

It is for this reason that Mugabe instructed his wife Grace not to leave the side of his coffin lest people should ‘do’ something to his body.

It’s now clear why his remains didn’t spend a night at the army barracks as is normally the case – they were afraid rituals would be performed!

And if he had been buried at the Heroes Acre, the family would not be able to provide maximum security to his remains.

Speaking to the media on the day of the burial, his nephew and family spokesperson, Leo Mugabe said the family had sourced a tamper proof coffin for his uncle.

Six concrete slabs enforced with metal pillars were then placed on top of the grave such that no-one would even think of messing it up.

There is no doubt that despite all this, the family will still employ security to guard the grave 24/7.

But why was Mugabe so afraid? This is the question that has led to many imaginations going wild.

One would be forgiven for concluding that Mugabe himself practiced witchcraft and did rituals with other people’s bodies and human parts hence his fear of the same happening to him.

If he was an innocent man, surely he wouldn’t have been so afraid of the living especially his fellow politicians.

If they had gotten the chance, which part of his body would they take and for what purposes?

Assuming he also harvested other people’s parts, which ones did he take and again for what purposes? Spine chilling isn’t it!

It’s really frightening to think we were led and are still being led by people who believe in dark forces and the use of body parts for ritual purposes, Lord help us!

Meanwhile, some people are hailing the former first lady, Grace for standing her ground and refusing to yield to pressure from government to bury Mugabe at the national shrine.

If not for these voodoo revelations, I would also say she really has balls of steel.

But now I’m not sure what to say or think of her anymore!