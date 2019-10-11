Crazy about writing

Crime writer set to release 12th novel

Growing up in the remote North East village of Mbalambi, NsununguliMbo often fell asleep to the sound of gunfire rattling through the night from nearby Rhodesia.

His family frequently sheltered refugees fleeing the bloody violence as Robert Mugabe and co stepped up their efforts for independence.

The experience was to have a profound effect on Mbo.

“It fueled my imagination, inspiring a love for story-telling and mystery that continues to this day,” explains the 41-year-old in a brief interview with Voice Entertainment to publicise his upcoming novel, ‘The Stolen Documents’.

Although he is a Psychiatrist by profession, currently based at Jubilee Psychiatric Unit in Francistown, with 11 books to his name,Mbohas established himself as a leading light in the local literary scene.

His specialty is crime fiction. However, whilst most of his plots follow a dark narrative, Mbo punctures the suspense withhumour.

The author prides himself on his ability to keep readers guessing and promises more twists and turns in his latest work, his darkest to date.

“You can never predict the ending!” he laughs proudly, adding ‘The Stolen Documents’, a grizzly thriller set inPilikwe and SelibePhikwe, includes a dose of Greek mythology.

“The novel is based around a church whose sermons involve the human sacrifice of children and elders. They encourage incest and believe the off-spring of such relationships are God-given for sacrificial purposes.

“The church is a secret society, only members know about it. Once you’re in, there’s no leaving! A security unit spies on members, eliminating them if they talk,” revealsMbo, who explains the story follows the narratives of five different characters.

With themes ranging from corruption to betrayal, jealousy to murder, readers can expect a whirlwind of emotions culminating in a thrilling climax.

While he is yet to confirm a launch date for ‘The Stolen Documents’, Mbo hopes to have it published before the end of the year.

“The book has been through five rounds of editing and I’m currently conducting the sixth. It’s a time-consuming process but it’s nearly ready!”

It will mark the busy writer’s 12th release since his 2009 debut, ‘Wrong Turn’ – impressive numbers considering his demanding day job.

Indeed, Mbo has found the right formula when it comes to his writing.

“I normally write at night or after work. When compiling a book, after coming up with an idea, I conduct thorough research. The original writing part only takes about 30 days, but the editing phase typically lasts between one to two years,” he says, revealing one of his ‘tricks’ is to sleep next to his computer.

“I often wake up in the night and record what I’m thinkingor dreaming about. It sometimes comes as a shock in the morning when I read what I’ve written and have absolutely no memory of writing it!” says Mbo, whose previous works, including classics such as ‘The Other Four’ and ‘The Village Doc’, are available online from Amazon or at Exclusive Books in Airport Junction.

Other tips the amiably author gives aspiring writers is not to drink and write and to read ‘anything and everything’.

“Do not write for money, especially in Botswana; write because it’s your passion!”Mbo advises, his own appetite for the written word evident in the fevered glow that lights up his demeanour as he speaks.