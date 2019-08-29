Court to rule on BMD vs UDC case today

The Gaborone High Court is this morning expected to make a ruling on the much awaited case between the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) and the Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD).



Lawyers representing both parties made their submissions before court early this week with BMD claiming that their suspension from the party was unlawful and should be nullified as the structure which made the decision was not legally bound.

The BMD argued that the only UDC structure which could do so was the party’s negotiating team and not the National Executive Committee (NEC) as it came to play.

The BMD also submitted that the UDC president was not the legitimate president of the opposition party as he was not elected into office but rather was an interim president.

They argued that the UDC leadership had tried to use its muscle to take away the 14 constituencies allocated to the BMD.

In their response the UDC hit back at the BMD saying that the fact that there has never been an elective congress cannot be used against them as they had spent much time focusing on the troubles of the BMD.

The UDC submitted that they had a meeting back in 2013 where they gave all the powers to NEC and appointed the coalition party Presidency to the Botswana National front (BNF), a meeting which the BMD attended through the then President Gomolemo Motswaledi.



Meanwhile Boko said, on the sidelines of the court session on Tuesday, that he has no confidence in the IEC.



He said: “The IEC you can never trust them. They are conflicted.”



Whilst the LOO failed to go into detail of how the IEC, which has maintained its fairness over the years, is conflicted, Boko loosely said that the commission is part of those arms of Government that are infiltrated by the ruling party.



“O kase tlhomamise go tlhoka go sekama ga bone (they seem to have taken sides and bended to another),” charged the UDC president.