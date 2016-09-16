Cops swoop on vendors

Scores of vendors who sell food at G-West mall were brutally assaulted and five of them were detained at Gaborone West police station as the police war against informal traders took a nasty turn.

Amid the ugly violent scenes, food and catering equipment was scattered all over the G/West shopping centre as some of the terrified vendors tried to escape the menacing police officers.

The detained vendors who were released on Saturday told of how they lost everything they had made from their humble businesses, as their food and property was confiscated by police officers.

“The other day our children were whipped for trying to get the attention of legislators at parliament as they are unemployed. Now that we’re trying to make some bit of money to support our families we get beaten up and detained. What does the government want us to do, steal?” wondered one of the angry vendors.

The distraught vendors who make a living by selling food every evening at the G/West shopping centre struggled helplessly to save their property but they were overcome by the cops who bundled them up and confiscated the property.

A heavily pregnant Troy Kooitjies who escaped arrest said the police were not considerate of her condition.

“I sneaked off and ran away as fast as I could. When they invaded my stall they told me that I was selling dirty food in a dirty environment and that they were going to lock me up. I escaped while they were still busy with other vendors and my fear now is that I may have sustained internal injuries,” she said.

Another vendor, Vivid, Mandlevu said a Special Constable grabbed and dragged her by her underwear while others violently dismantled her equipment.

“They were so violent that they tore my clothes before taking me to the cell. That’s the price I had to pay for selling food,” she said.

Barati Mamphareng, another vendor who was detained for the night said the police officers did not care about their safety.

“They kicked my equipment and the boiling oil on my cooker spilt on me. Instead of taking me to the hospital they locked me up in a cell,” she said showing her scalded thigh.

29-year-old Tumi Gobonyweng said she had left her 3-months-old baby at home to go and sell some food.

“I sadly ended up spending the night in a dark police cell without my baby. Other colleagues brought the child to the police station at midnight so I could breastfeed her, but the police officers turned them away,” said Gobonyweng.

When reached for a comment about the alleged brutal raid, Assistant Superintendent Tlotlanang Mogwasa of G/West police said the environment that vendors sell food from is not conducive for business.

“We have long told them to operate according to their licenses. They are allowed to sell the food up to 10pm, but they chose to operate the whole night,” he said.