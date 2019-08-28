Cop kills woman and her son in head-on crash

A woman and her son were killed in a horrific car accident Sunday evening in Maun while her other son and the driver of the other vehicle are battling for their dear lives in hospital.

Maun police station commander, Superintendent Chenamo Orateng, confirmed that the accident was caused when a 30-year-old police officer lost control of his BMW vehicle and collided with the Toyota Altezza, which at the time was being driven by the 38-year-old woman. With her were her two sons, aged 10 and 12.

“The accident happened along Sekgoma road. Our preliminary investigations show that the BMW vehicle was driving towards an easterly direction and changed lanes to face oncoming traffic. It hit the Toyota Altezza,” explained the station commander.

He further explained that the woman and her youngest son were certified dead upon arrival at Letsholathebe memorial hospital, while the 12-year-old was transferred to Princess Marina referral hospital in Gaborone where he is nursing serious head injuries.

The driver is said to be a police officer at Maun police station and has since been referred to Nyangabwe referral hospital in Francistown, where he is being treated for leg injuries.

Asked whether or not the alleged drunken driver was tested for alcohol, Orateng was not certain. “We could not do a breathalyser test while the medical doctors were attending to him.”

However he maintained that the police are still on the case to find out the truth behind the real cause of the accident.