Cop investigated for rape

Police are investigating a case in which a 32-year-old male Constable is being questioned for raping an 18-year-old student.



Information gathered by The Voice is that the victim, a Form V student at Moeding College got raped on the 21st July while visiting her parents.



The victim is said to have not reported the incident until on the 19th August when she opened up to her Guidance and Counselling Teacher.



A case of rape was opened at Woodhall police in Lobatse but got referred back to Sojwe Police where the incident took place.



Information from the police indicate that the victim is currently admitted at Sbrana Psychiatric Hospital for counselling sessions while the police officer has not yet been arrested.



However, when called for comment, Sojwe Police Station Commander, Superintendent Kitsiso Lemogang said that the matter was handed to Molepolole Criminal Investigative Department (CID).



“Yes we have such a case but since it involves one of our officers we decided to give it to another police station.”



Although he confirmed knowledge of the case, Molepolole CID boss, Albert Mfanyana, was reluctant to share any further details. “I cannot give you the number of the senior officer handling the case, you have to come to our office first,” said Mfanyana.