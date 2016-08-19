Consumer fair returns

This year marks the 11th edition of the Botswana Consumer Fair (BCF) with a new slogan “Its more than just Shopping” which is expected to run for the next five years.

According to Fairgrounds Holdings’ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Thabo Mogomotsi, this year’s theme is more than just a shopping slogan as it summarises all activities of the fair business, entertainment, family outing, discovering and exploring, all under one roof.

“The fair has proved to be the prime event in Botswana that creates jobs for the locals, diversifies the economy and brings revenue and income.

It also contributes immensely to the growth of the SMME sector not only in Botswana but the SADC region at large,” said Mogomotsi.

He added that this year, the fair is fully booked with a total of 500 stalls and 564 exhibitors.

The Fairgrounds Holdings boss said organisers have managed to attract 30 local manufacturers and 14 foreign countries being Lesotho, Zambia, Swaziland, South Africa, Pakistan, Nigeria, Czech Republic, Ghana, Kenya, Egypt, Japan, India, China and Zimbabwe.

The Botswana Consumers Fair is by far the largest Fair in Botswana, that attracted over 62 500 visitors in 2015 during the 7 day period.

This year’s fair will run from the 22nd to the 28th of August 2016 with Adults expected to pay P40, kids P25, Vehicles P55.